Hutchinson Capital Management CA Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $178.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

