Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.296 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Hydro One Price Performance

H opened at C$39.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.41. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. Company insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

