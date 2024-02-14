IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.92% of IDACORP worth $43,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in IDACORP by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

IDACORP Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.94%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

