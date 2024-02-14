iExec RLC Market Cap Reaches $165.63 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00004424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $165.63 million and $65.66 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.24896212 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $68,525,747.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

