IGM Financial (IGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$35.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$30.34 and a twelve month high of C$43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.

IGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

