IGM Financial (IGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$35.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$30.34 and a twelve month high of C$43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IGM

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.