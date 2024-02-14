IGM Financial (IGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$35.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$30.34 and a twelve month high of C$43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
