Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Gap Down to $22.39

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $21.11. Immunome shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 1,209,173 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $963.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at $800,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 54.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

