Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:IR opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $86.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 628,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,679.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 628,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 593,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

