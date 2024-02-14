InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. InMode updated its FY24 guidance to $2.53-2.57 EPS.

InMode Price Performance

INMD opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in InMode by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in InMode by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in InMode by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

