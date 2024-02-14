Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Sells 6,901 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 6,901 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $14,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,305.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 1st, Adam Storm sold 100 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Adam Storm sold 13,227 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $26,454.00.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Adam Storm sold 3,802 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $7,642.02.
- On Monday, November 20th, Adam Storm sold 10,282 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $16,965.30.
Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.80.
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.
