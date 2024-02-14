Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Sells 6,901 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 6,901 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $14,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,305.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Adam Storm sold 100 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Adam Storm sold 13,227 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $26,454.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Adam Storm sold 3,802 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $7,642.02.

On Monday, November 20th, Adam Storm sold 10,282 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $16,965.30.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wag! Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.