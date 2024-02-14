International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,992,000 after purchasing an additional 117,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 996,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

