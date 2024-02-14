Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,727,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,332,742. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $439.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.08.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

