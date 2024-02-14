Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 410,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 193,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

