Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.47

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.47 and last traded at $97.44, with a volume of 57102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.87.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,002,000 after acquiring an additional 903,980 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after purchasing an additional 645,429 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,200,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 492,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,488,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.