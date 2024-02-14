Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Invitae Trading Down 21.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVTA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 1,574.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,017,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,896,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invitae by 7,211.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,184,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,168,758 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $8,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 314.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,327,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,006,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

