IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.950-11.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4 billion-$15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.95-11.25 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $215.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $234.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.04.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQVIA

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,864,000 after purchasing an additional 81,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $408,232,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.