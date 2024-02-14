Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of IRWD stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.
