iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSL opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $66.09 and a twelve month high of $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

