iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,482,000.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYDB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 143,265 shares. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.