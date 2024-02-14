iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.17

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.17 and last traded at $98.96, with a volume of 624963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

