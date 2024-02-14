iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.69

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 1403119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 178.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

