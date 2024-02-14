iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.60. 73,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,923. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.39. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.09 and a 52 week high of $191.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

