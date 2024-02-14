iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 517,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.