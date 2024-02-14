iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iSpecimen Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ISPC opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iSpecimen by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iSpecimen by 903.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

