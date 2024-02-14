Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Iteris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iteris’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $385,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,320,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 35.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 153,113 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Iteris by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iteris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

