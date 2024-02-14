Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 247 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.99. 17,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,861. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.24.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

