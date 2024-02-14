Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,622,348. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

