Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $391,679,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after buying an additional 7,329,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $152,180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,482. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

