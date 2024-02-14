Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

