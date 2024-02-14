Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.50.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 7.2 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $57.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $848.70. 2,573,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,280,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $850.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

