Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.91

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 481498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

