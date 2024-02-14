JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.62

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.62 and last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 1938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $917.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.