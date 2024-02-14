Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 8,286.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 828,685 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 299,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 221,928 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 241,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

