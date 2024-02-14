Karpus Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stake in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,594 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of AIB Acquisition worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIB Acquisition by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AIB Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AIB Acquisition alerts:

AIB Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AIB stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. AIB Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

AIB Acquisition Company Profile

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.