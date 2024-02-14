Karpus Management Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stake in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,068 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 4.89% of Global Star Acquisition worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLST. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Star Acquisition alerts:

Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLST opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

About Global Star Acquisition

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.