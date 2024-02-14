Karpus Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its holdings in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 641,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of RF Acquisition worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFAC. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ RFAC opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.