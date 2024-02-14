Karpus Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 437,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBox Corp III by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp III in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Corp III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SilverBox Corp III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SilverBox Corp III alerts:

SilverBox Corp III Stock Performance

Shares of SilverBox Corp III stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. SilverBox Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

SilverBox Corp III Profile

SilverBox Corp III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, food and agriculture, e-commerce, Internet and retail, financial services, financial technology, media, entertainment and hospitality, business services, software and SaaS, telecommunications services and technology, industrial technology , and infrastructure and energy transition sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.