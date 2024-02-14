Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 577,092 Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 577,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 7.43% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,543,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUJA opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

