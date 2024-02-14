Karpus Management Inc. Sells 10,188 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.91% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 884,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 448,433 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,449,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALSA stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Alpha Star Acquisition Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.