Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 307,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NETD. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NETD stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

