Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Short Interest Up 103.6% in January

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the January 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Katapult has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPLT. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Katapult by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,593,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 307,935 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Katapult by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Katapult by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

