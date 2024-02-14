Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Kering Stock Performance

Kering Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $43.79 on Friday. Kering has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

