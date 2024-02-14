Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.41

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.41 and last traded at C$19.34, with a volume of 21113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KMP.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.44.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.