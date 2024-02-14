Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $412.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $277.90 and a 12-month high of $457.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.93 and its 200 day moving average is $381.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

