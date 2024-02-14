Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 63000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.