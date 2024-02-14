Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 7,996 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,403 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

