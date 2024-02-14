Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 740295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $65,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,341 shares of company stock worth $1,369,910. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -142.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

