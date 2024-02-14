Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Krispy Kreme updated its FY24 guidance to $0.27 to $0.31 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.270-0.310 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 1.1 %

Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 405,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at $3,654,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNUT. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Krispy Kreme

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.