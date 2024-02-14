Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 37.96% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.
Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. 329,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,165. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30.
In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
