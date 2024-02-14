Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 37.96% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. 329,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,165. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

