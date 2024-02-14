Lee Financial Co Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lee Financial Co increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average is $192.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.