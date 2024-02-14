Legacy Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,266 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.0% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 259,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,750. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.